The Gods Shall Fall in Rune: Ragnarok, the Sequel to Rune Which Nobody Remembers

Hell yes, do you love Vikings? Do you love Norse mythology? Do you love swinging big meaty axes? You will love Rune: Ragnarok, the new game Human Head Studios (2006’s Prey, Dead Man’s Hand) has been teasing the last few days. The long-awaited (at least it was a long wait) sequel to 2000’s Rune, the plot of that game details the young warrior Ragnar goes against Loki and his allies to stop their goal to destroy the sacred runestones and bring about Ragnarok – the end of the world.

The official overview from Human Head Studios reads:

“A sandbox, open-world RPG set in a dangerous Norse universe during the end of days. A highly anticipated follow-up to Rune, the team’s hit action-adventure game, Rune: Ragnarok places players in the middle of an epic battle where gods, beasts, and the last remaining humans struggle to survive.

By pledging allegiance to one of the Norse gods, players gain favor and special abilities to aid them as they raid enemy villages, fight the undead in brutal melee combat, sail to new lands, and craft powerful weapons to complete the goals of their god and conclude Ragnarok.

From Project Director Chris Rhinehart, “After seventeen years, we are thrilled to finally announce a new Rune game. In the spirit of the original, Rune: Ragnarok has intense and brutal combat in a world steeped in Norse mythology. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve created.”

Development of Rune: Ragnarok is being funded by ESDF Management, a video game production and finance company.

“Rune: Ragnarok is the first video game we’ve committed to financing. We’re incredibly excited to support the vision that our partners at Human Head Studios have offered for long-time fans and newcomers to Rune alike,” said ESDF Managing Partner, Matt Candler.”





I mean, look at how far we’ve come graphics-wise.

The official website doesn’t have too much information, nor does their Facebook page (yeah, I looked). But, you can watch the trailer for the game below:

