Rumour: Destiny 2’s First DLC Will Be All About Osiris

Save the Life of the Legendary Space Wizard This December

Okay, so this is merely a rumour, but it seems like Destiny 2‘s first DLC release will be all about Osiris. According to a couple of anonymous sources, this first expansion will be coming out in December.

Players familiar with the first game (everyone on Earth but me, basically) may recall hearing about this badass Guardian a lot. The DLC will feature a new patrol zone on Mercury, as well as a social space on the Lighthouse. This all ties into the Trials of Osiris from the first Destiny. Only those players who managed perfect records in the trials could even access said Lighthouse. This time, rather than merely hearing about them, players will be actively working to save Osiris from a murderous entity known as Vex.

Inevitably, there will be comparisons drawn between this and the first DLC released for Destiny OG back in 2014. Like the base game, The Dark Below was pretty light on narrative. There have been reports from the development team stating that story will be a bigger focus this time around. Hopefully this first DLC release will be more satisfying for fans. Also, hopefully this rumour is the real deal and not a whole load of hot air. Grain of salt as always, but this feels fairly legitimate.

