Could The Last of Us Part II Take Place in Seattle, Washington?

Rumor: The Last of Us Part II Will Be Set in Seattle

At the end of last year at the PlayStation Experience The Last of Us Part II was announced and since then there hasn’t been a whole heck of a lot revealed about the game. Of course this means that fans are digging for answers and some have started speculating on where the highly anticipated sequel will take place.

After months without any new details, Reddit user Falconbox, believes that the game might be set in Seattle, Washington! Both concept art and screenshots have been compared to the reveal trailer from PSX 2016, with some surprising results. The similarities began with two simple area within Seattle: a parking sign and an area of trees. Check them out below, with the concept art and stills for the trees on the left and the game trailer on the right.

If you’re like me, you’re not exactly convinced at this point right? Those parking signs can be found in various cities across North America, and the trees are about as rare as the air we breath. With that being said, the rumor gains a bit more credence with more detailed comparisons made between Seattle and the game trailer.

These comparisons include this ‘public parking’ written on a building from an official concept art, which can be found on 1st Avenue in Seattle.

In addition to these comparisons, there have been maps drawn to illustrate that the forest area seen above is actually a park located near this public parking ABM on 1st Avenue, and that the ‘Driftwood’ building from concept art illustration can be found on S Washington Street. You can check both maps out below to see for yourself.

Now if you’re familiar with how The Last of Us ended with Joel and Ellie back in Jackson, Wyoming, you might be wondering why this game would take place approximately 860 miles away. Just remember that anything is possible, as The Last of Us Part II is set five years after the original game!

With that being said, this could just be one of the many places Ellie, played by Ashley Johnson, will visit along her journey within The Last of Us Part II. As usual, this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, since these fans could be searching for clues where there really aren’t any to find. There is no information about the release date yet, but it’s likely that it will be announced for sometime late next year, or early 2019.

What do you think about Seattle as a setting? Do you agree that there are a lot of similarities or do you remain unconvinced? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

