The RPG of a Lifetime, Pillars of Eternity, has arrived for PS4 and Xbox One

Console Players Get Now Enjoy the Epic Adventure

What began as a crowdfunded project has evolved into a legendary title of the role-playing genre. Pillars of Eternity, by Obsidian Entertainment, has arrived for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There’s never been a better time to jump into isometric view on consoles.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players are not only receiving an adapted version of the game, they’re receiving the Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition. This special copy includes the base game and its DLC, The White March – Parts 1 & 2. Obviously, this means more for your money, but it also means an extended experience navigating a rich world of deep storytelling and beauty.

As for the award-winning features available in Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition, they come as follows:

Award-winning writing, story and artwork of Pillars of Eternity, along with the expanded world and content of The White March: Parts I & II

Countless character creation options, from races and classes to character backgrounds which drive your personal story

An epic universe to explore, filled with intriguing party members and companions, a variety of in-game factions, and a lovingly rendered world to traverse

New UI and controls designed from the ground up, presenting the Pillars of Eternity experience like never before

Since the game was originally designed for PC, the team over at Obsidian took their time adapting the game with console players in mind. As a result, they’ve developed intuitive controls that allow for seamless gameplay on bigger screens.

Fans of RPGs can pick up Pillars of Eternity, today, and craft their own story for $49.99. Published by 505 Games, you can find it on Amazon with the Xbox One link here and the PS4 link here.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release