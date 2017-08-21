Wondering How Rise of the Tomb Raider Looks on Xbox One X? Well, Here It Is!

See Lara Croft with 4K Enhancements

With all the hype surrounding Xbox One X pre-orders, we’re starting to get a good look at how games will play on the upgraded console. It’s all about those 4K visuals Microsoft has been advertising. But even games that weren’t developed for 4K will see upgrades on the new console using the same disc. One example is Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Rise of the Tomb Raider was already a stunning marvel, but it’s about to look even better. See how it holds up when enhanced by the Xbox One X.

Of course, Rise of the Tomb Raider is just one example of a third-party game. All first-party classics like Halo 5 and Gears of War 4 shall see updated visuals upon transitioning to the new console. There will be many more games down the line, and we intend to keep you updated on all that come. For our current list of 100+ games that will see 4K enhancements, you can visit us here.

On a side note, perhaps once the Xbox One X releases we’ll hear the announcement for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. As the third installment of Square Enix’s franchise, it may fully utilize the Xbox One X’s 4K features. At least, it seems likely.