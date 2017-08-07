RiME Finally Locks Down a Release Date for Switch

Own RiME Physically or Digitally This November

The puzzle-solving, island-exploring RiME has finally been given a concrete release date for the Nintendo Switch.

It will be available on November 14th in North American and November 17th in Europe. It can be purchased either through the Switch eShop for $29.99/€34.99/£29.99 or in a retail special edition for $39.99/€44.99/£39.99. The price of physical Switch games has been known to be higher than their digital counterparts mostly due to higher costs associated with cartridges. To help offset the physical edition’s price point, a download code for Rime’s soundtrack will be included.

“As big fans of Nintendo, we truly appreciate our fans’ patience as Tantalus and Tequila Works continue working on RiME on Nintendo Switch,” said Raúl Rubio Munárriz, CEO and creative director of Tequila Works. “We are all committed to making sure all players get the high-quality experience they deserve.”

Rime came out in May on PS4, Xbox One, and PC and earned a strong 89/100 from COGConnected in our review. We said this about it: “Rime is thoughtful, intelligently designed, and satisfyingly accomplishes the emotional experience it strives to deliver. It’s Journey meets The Last Guardian, and while individual elements of Rime feel familiar at times, the way they’re combined make for a unique and memorable experience.” It also fared well amongst other critics earning an 80 Metacritic on PS4 and an 82 on Xbox One.

Rime is developed by Tequila Works and stars a young boy exploring a mysterious island after being shipwrecked. Its visual style has been likened to Studio Ghibli films and The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker.

Have you been holding out on Rime to play it on Switch? Let us know your thoughts on today’s news in the comments section.

SOURCE: Press Release