Resident Evil 2 Gets the Board Game Treatment

Upcoming Resident Evil 2 Board Game Being Put Out By Same Company Behind Dark Souls Board Game

Steamforged Games, a prolific tabletop board game creator, announced today that they will be bringing fan favorite, Resident Evil 2, back as an upcoming board game via Kickstarter. While we’re still eagerly awaiting the game’s remake, it’s still interesting to see that they went with the Raccoon City Police Department-focused horror title instead of the original. Unless you count a deck-building game, the original Resident Evil‘s iconic Spencer Mansion could make for a good board game setting too. That said, the second game’s weapon system and its terrifying Lickers also give credence to this choice.



“It’s a privilege and an honour to be trusted to bring such an important video game to life as a board game,” said Mat Hart, Creative Director and Co-founder of Steamforged Games on their company site. He goes on to acknowledge Resident Evil 2‘s place in video game history and assured fans that the company has several Resident Evil super fans to steer the board game’s development. “Steamforged has several Resident Evil super fans on the team and so we have a deep understanding of what makes RE such a compelling game experience..”

Not much else is known about the project at the moment, but more details will come up when its Kickstarter campaign goes live this fall.

Source: Steamforged Games