The Release Date for Both PSVR Titles The Inpatient and Bravo Team Has Been Confirmed

Today Supermassive Games confirmed the release date of not one, but two of their latest PlayStation VR titles they announced at E3 2017. Both The Inpatient and Bravo Team will be released later this year!

SuperMassive Games, the studio behind Until Dawn, and Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, has officially announced the release dates of their upcoming games, along with a brand new story trailer for The Inpatient. This holiday season is about to get that much better, as The Inpatient will be released on November 21st, and Bravo Team is set to launch of December 5th. You can check out the new story trailer for The Inpatient below.

If you haven’t heard much about The Inpatient, it was revealed at E3 2017 as the prequel to Until Dawn. This game will take place in the 1950s during the final days of the Blackwood Sanatorium. Players will explore the grounds of the institution as a inpatient with no memory of how he got there. As you explore the Sanatorium, “your decisions and actions will determine the fate of people that you meet,” as you try to rebuild the character’s memory. Of course, you can expect a similar scary story in this psychological horror game as you did in Until Dawn.

Now Bravo Team is something different entirely. It is a first-person cover based shooter built on the importance of teamwork in both the single-player and two-player online co-op play. The new game is inspired by action movies set in war zones, so as you might imagine, it features an intense combat experience. SuperMassive Games says that while you can play it on the standard Dualshock 4 or Move controllers, it is also PSVR Aim compatible. It will likely feel more real and immersive if you play with the VR capabilities. You can find the reveal trailer for Bravo Team from E3 2017 below.

