Futuristic Racer Redout: Lightspeed Edition Now Available for Console for the First Time

Redout: Lightspeed Edition – Hold Onto Your Butts

Publisher 505 Games and developer 34BigThings have announced that the futuristic racing simulation Redout has come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Redout: Lightspeed Edition hits retails stores in North America today, and will arrive in Europe on August 31st. Console players can finally test their reflexes against the fastest AG racing game ever made, challenging a furious and unforgiving AI on 35 racetracks scattered across six locations, competing against up to five players from around the globe, or go head-to-head with a friend in the new split screen mode.

Redout: Lightspeed Edition offers pilots a competitive career mode, where they can carve out a path to glory with more than 100 different racing events. The challenge includes 11 event types ranging from Time Attacks to Races, Endurances, Arena Races and even Speed and Survival. Pilots will progress through four increasingly faster racing classes, picking of seven racing teams, each with its own unique design, driving style, strengths and weaknesses. Ships can be upgraded by investing in the Engine, Magnets, Structure or Energy to gain a competitive edge, and by installing upgradable power-ups like additional Turbo, Advanced Grip System, Slipstream Enhancer, and many more.





The physics-based driving model makes the driving experience fast and furious, like Vin Diesel, but in the future – and there’s no NOS. The shiny shading and lighting effects provided by the Unreal Engine 4, applied to a sharp low-polygon style create a beautiful and instantly recognizable aesthetic. Set in 2560, the racing league of the future takes place on a semi-deserted, post-apocalyptic Earth, and in and around the colonized planets and moons of the Solar System, such as Neptune and Europa.

Redout: Lightspeed Edition is available now in North America, and will be available across Europe beginning Aug. 31st, at $39.99.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE