ReCore Definitive Edition Revealed on the Microsoft Store

It was leaked and now it’s confirmed – we’re returning to Far Eden. Players on PC and Xbox One can return to the open-world of ReCore, the Microsoft exclusive title. The Definitive Edition has been revealed on the official store and it comes with some neat add-ons for fans.

Recore: Definitive Edition is listed for the price of $19.99 and will arrive on August 29. Updates include HDR support and improved visuals. In addition, players will get to experience the new “Eye of Obsidian Adventure.” As such, players are getting more content for less than half of the original price.

In terms of new content, a new Corebot is coming in the form of T8-NK – the robot from the original box art. In a sense, you can say the game will finally come as advertised. Other possible improvements to the overall experience haven’t been disclosed. Since the game’s launch, however, there has been a patch to improve load times.

Find out everything you need to know about the original ReCore in our review. Take into account, the definitive version will likely entail an enhanced experience. And as mentioned, the price is significantly lower.

ReCore Definitive Edition will be available for the Xbox One and Windows 10. Check back for more details as we near release.

