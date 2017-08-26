The Razer Wolverine Ultimate is One Badass Controller for Xbox One and PC

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Set to Hit Retail Next Month

Razer has officially licensed the Razer Wolverine Ultimate gaming controller for Xbox One and PC. The Razer Wolverine Ultimate was designed to adapt itself to any gamer. Two interchangeable D-Pads, a range of interchangeable thumbsticks with different heights and shape and a total of 6 remappable triggers and buttons – both via Razer Synapse for Xbox and on-the-fly – provide maximum customizability.

An integrated RGB lighting strip that can be controlled via Razer Synapse for Xbox adds more ways to personalize the controller and introduces Razer Chroma to Xbox gamers everywhere. Gamers can choose from 16.8 million colors and a variety of effects that include Static, Spectrum Cycling, Breathing, Wave and more.

Additionally, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate will be the first console product to support the Razer Chroma SDK, allowing developers to integrate advanced lighting capabilities for Xbox One games, and console controllers for next level gaming immersion.

Everything about the Razer Wolverine Ultimate has been developed with highest levels of competition and performance in mind. Ultra-responsive tactile switch action buttons and an automatic hair-trigger mode with trigger stops round off the optimized ergonomics of this premium controller.

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate expands Razer’s range of Xbox One peripherals consisting of the Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset and the Razer Atrox fight stick.

Price:

U.S. $159.99 / EU €179.99

Availability:

Razerzone.com – September 2017

Global – Q4 2017

Product features:

• Remappable 2 Multi-Function Buttons & 4 Triggers

• Razer Chroma lighting with full 16.8 million color options

• Interchangeable D-Pad – Choice between Individual and Tilting Designs

• Interchangeable Thumbsticks

• Hair-Trigger Mode with Trigger-Stop for rapid-fire

• Quick Control Panel

• Tactile Switch Action Buttons

• Ergonomic Non-Slip Rubber Grip

• Razer Synapse for Xbox app

• Razer Chroma SDK enabled

• Play Anywhere – Play on Xbox One or PC

• 3.5 mm audio port for stereo audio output and microphone input

• Carrying case

• Detachable 3 m / 10 ft lightweight braided fiber cable with Micro-USB connector

• Approximate size: 106 mm / 4.17 in (Length) x 156 mm / 6.14 in (Width) x 66 mm / 2.60 in (Height)

• Approximate weight (without cable): 260 g / 0.57 lbs

Source: Press Release