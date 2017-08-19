Check out Raiders of the Broken Planet for Free Next Month

Get in on That 4v1 Action for No Money Down This September

Demos are a great way to get people curious about a game, maybe even curious enough to buy it? MercurySteam is leaning in this direction with the release of Raiders of the Broken Planet next month. Along with Alien Myths, the first full campaign, the developers are also releasing the prologue. Unlike the campaign, the prologue is free to download.

Raiders is a 4v1 third-person shooter. You and three friends team up to wreak havoc with a variety of abilities and weapons. The key difference is that a fifth combatant can join in, working with the enemy just to screw with you and your teammates. Or maybe you want to be the antagonist yourself? Do a little cape-and-mustache work behind the scenes, ensuring victory forever eludes the heroes? The choice is yours.

MercurySteam are also known for their work on the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow series, as well as the upcoming Metroid 2 remake heading for the 3DS. If this fills you with empty dread instead of confidence, check out the Gamescom trailer below. Okay, so it contains exactly zero seconds of gameplay, but it still looks really cool. If nothing else, that cartoon supervillain who pops up at the end has me curious enough to warrant a little more investigation. Plus, the game will be playable at Gamescom, so we’re not far off from getting some more tangible information, impressions-wise. Raiders of the Broken Planet launches for PC, PS4 and Xbox One on September 22nd, 2017.

SOURCE: Press Release