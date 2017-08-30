Race and Battle Using Adorable Hybrids in Supersonic Tank Cats

Yes, It’s Exactly as Crazy-Looking as the Title Implies

Sometimes people get a little too into their cats and make them outfits to wear. Occasionally that outfit will be a tank. Following this line of logic leads us to Supersonic Tank Cats, an upcoming kart racing/battling game headed for Steam Early Access.

What, you’ve never imagined your cat as a tank? Less important than your distressing failure of imagination is the fact that at least three of the characters will be running these races on their feet, as opposed to tank treads or wheels. Why is this so important? Because LOOK AT HOW CUTE THAT IS. Dear God, look at them, barreling down the track with their little paws moving faster than any cat on earth at present.

The trailer embedded below does a great job showing off the racing portion of the game, though no combat sections have been revealed yet. I’m honestly not sure I can handle that. How could you make these bizarre hybrids battle one another? How do you inflict violence on those huge, terrifying eyes and those tiny little noses? Presumably all that cuteness stuff goes out the window once a friend screws you over in the fashion common to games like this. Supersonic Tank Cats will be out on Steam Early Access on September 20th. There will be five racers and four courses immediately available, with more to be added as the one-man development team makes more progress. Also, check out this trailer! SO CUTE.

SOURCE: Press Release