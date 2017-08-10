Share This

 

PUBG First Person Servers Now Available in All Game Modes and Regions

Coming in with a bang, PUBG first person servers launch for all game modes in every region. Over the past few months, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds AKA PUBG has become one of the most popular PC games on Steam, even surpassing Grand Theft Auto V for the most number of concurrent players. The Early Access title has been releasing its updates and features in generous moderation as they continue to reduce bugs and balancing issues, slowly giving players a taste of the full-blown game.

pubg first person servers Battlegrounds

Last week, first person servers were introduced to the game, playable on both solo and duo queues. Developer Bluehole Studio Inc. is proud to announce that, starting today, these first person servers will be available for all game modes and regions. The following tweet also gives a hint that players can expect first person leaderboards to be added to the game sometime soon:

The first person addition to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will make spotting enemies a true skill. Have you jumped into PUBG to try out the first person servers yet? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE

