Prey Update 1.05 Is Here and Includes a Mountain of Fixes

Instead of Small Patches over Time, Arkane Decided on One Big Update

Soon might be the time to dive back into Talos-1. According to the latest patch, update 1.05 of Arkane’s Prey, the game should now deliver better performance. Therefore, you can look forward to a much more refined gameplay and progression.

Here’s everything you can find with Prey Update 1.05. Most notable is the PS4 screen-tearing issue that made the game unplayable.

Patch Notes for Version 1.05:

[PS4 ONLY] Fixes to address screen-tearing/stuttering

Player can no longer become blocked from rebooting Power Plant for the “Reboot” mission after killing the Technopath in Life Support.

Added weapon malfunction text for when weapons jam.

Fixed crash when mimicking bass guitar in the Yellow Tulip.

Extra items gained through passive neuromods, such as organs and tumors from Necropsy or spare parts through Dismantle, will now properly stack in the player’s inventory automatically.

Loading a save from a previous version of the game will no longer remove all quests and inventory, or break the HUD.

Fix for some AI-related crashes.

Various combat tweaks/fixes for mimics.

Opening the TranScribe will no longer disrupt FoV settings.

The light on top of a turret will no longer become detached when the player jumps and glides while holding it.

Approaching areas with Coral should no longer cause the client to stutter and eventually freeze.

Operator corpses from saves made on previous builds will no longer cause performance issues.

Repair II and III increase efficiency with suit patch kits. Reduced suit damage from enemies on easy and normal difficulty.

Increased wrench range and strength of melee aim assist. Wrench now always staggers mimics (interrupts attacks). Mimics stand further back to prevent players having to look down too much.

Stun Gun now tells the player when a target is out of its effective range. Weapons will display a “Weapon Offline” when disabled by EMP.

Hepatocytic Amp S-m186 chipset now properly only removes the negative effects of the “Drunk” debuff

Player will now spawn in the correct location when traveling from Shuttle Bay to other locations.

Fixed rare crash when level transitioning to Life Support.

Reployers no longer lose collision when recycling them, and then loading a save where they were present.

Player can no longer bypass ceiling collision by mantling GLOO.

Danielle now voices the correct response to the player’s actions with the Cook during the endgame sequence.

The fabricated coral detector chipset and the quest-given chipset now both function correctly to scan the coral when installed

Fix for rare freeze/crash when in combat with Phantoms.

The Luther Glass quest will no longer incorrectly complete and fail after the player has already completed the quest in Trauma Center.

Lights are no longer sometimes incorrectly ‘on’ when the player enters the Cargo Bay for the first time

Igwe will no longer be found in Cargo Bay when the ‘meet January’ call is triggered.

Mimic’s wall jump attack animation is canceled if they are stunned.

Treasure Hunt now lists an objective and marker to return to Abigail’s workstation once all the maps are investigated.

The nightmare in the Arboretum is now able to get into the greenhouse and use ranged attacks on the player from the doorway.

Turrets can now be hacked properly if they’ve been previously controlled by the Technopath.

If the player manages to fully GLOO the greater mimic while it is in mid-lunge toward the player’s face, the facegrab animation will no longer play and trap the player.

Hitting a stunned Phantom with the wrench no longer breaks their animations

Raised phantoms and operators will no longer become hostile to the player when attaching grenades to them.

Various crash fixes

Various text fixes.

Prey is available for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game places you in the shoes of Morgan Yu, and what follows is a sci-fi thriller full of strong narrative, visuals, and riveting gameplay. That said, you can check out our review of the game here.

Now that version 1.05 of Prey has been made available, will you be diving back in? Let us know in the comments below.

