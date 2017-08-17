Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier Announced for Xbox One, PS4 and PC; Heartfelt Trailer Released

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier Announced

The Imaginarium Studios, the premier performance capture studio for film, television and video games, in partnership with FoxNext Games, today confirmed Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier will be releasing on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this fall. A new trailer has been released to go along with the announcement:

Last Frontier is a narrative adventure game of conquest, betrayal and survival with multiple endings. When the fates of a tribe of apes and a band of human survivors intertwine, two worlds collide as their precarious existence hangs in the balance. Set between Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes films, this game plunges the player into a rich, cinematic experience where every decision impacts the fragile balance between peace and war.

Players will be given the opportunity to play both sides of the growing conflict, gaining a deep understanding of the motivations, hopes and fears of humans and apes alike. The destinies of each species rests entirely on the player as the game pushes towards a tense, fragile peace, or a final bloody battle.

“We are committed to exploring and expanding next-generation storytelling, and Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier represents an exciting marriage of technology and creativity, all set in a rich universe of which I am very proud” said Andy Serkis, Founder of The Imaginarium.

By combining The Imaginarium’s world-renowned expertise in performance capture and story-telling, this game will deliver unprecedented levels of immersion and empathy to choice-based-adventure on console and PC.

Source: Press Release