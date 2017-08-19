First Patch for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Corrects Some Game-Breaking Bugs

Plus Russian Subtitles and Automatic Difficulty Adjustments

The first patch has arrived for the critically-acclaimed Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Contained in patch 1.01 is a healthy mix of difficulty adjustments, subtitles, audio issues and fixes for some game-breaking bugs.

In particular, several of these progression-halting issues pop up in Fenrir Cave. Other fixes include the addition of audio cues, corrections for lip-sync problems, Russian subtitles and lighting problems. Major combat tweaks are also in the mix, such as an adjustment to the automatic health and damage scaling in enemies. A longer list of fixes is available below, plus an even longer version than that can be found here. If anyone found themselves unable to play any further due to technical problems, now’s the time for a second go-round.

Fixed a crash that could happen if two Keep Guard enemies are standing close to each other and one dies.

Russian subtitles for the Hellblade feature have been added.

Fixed an issue where the audio would be out of sync with the Hellblade feature if it has been paused for an extended period of time.

Fixed an issue where the Baldr Masks in the Tower Shard level are white on the inside.

Fixed scenarios resulting in unlit geometry after reloading from checkpoint.

Fixed a potential progression stopping bug in the Fenrir Cave by the ‘M’ rune door puzzle.

Fixed potential progression stopping bug in Fenrir Cave due to check pointing after skipping a lit region.

Fixed potential progression stopping bug in Fenrir Cave if player fails to collect floor rune after combat and subsequently dies.

Fixed collision issues that could allow players to unintentionally exit the game world.

Fixed audio cut-out issues.

Added audio cues for hidden faces.

Fixed audio hard cut at the end of various cut scenes.

Fixes for audio lip sync issues.

Audio balancing fixes.

Various subtitle localisation fixes across a number of languages.

