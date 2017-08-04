Patch 1.4 of Fortnite Is Here to Simplify Your Life with Improved Gameplay

Better UI, Character Adjustments, and Overall Better Performance

Even though Fortnite is a work in progress, players have glued themselves to the survival sandbox game. With plenty of fun gameplay to experience, Epic Games is set on improving said experience. Thus, based on player feedback, they’ve implemented Patch 1.4 to offer some “quality-of-life improvements.”

Of course, Fortnite patch 1.4 also includes many bug fixes to offer a smoother experience. Other notable changes include the option to remove hats and backpacks from your selected character. This could be the groundwork for heavier customization options. Additionally, as 8/4 at 4:00 a.m. EDT, everyone should witness a better UI. You can find the full patch notes below.

Major Known Issues

Players are sometimes shown 0 zone score and XP when completing missions, but are still awarded XP and Skill Points upon returning to frontend

Friend and Party Invites/Joins are sometimes delayed, or fail altogether

Purchasing the Weapon Transformation node does not unlock Transforming in the Armory

Global Chat shows a “Joining general chat” message to players who have communications blocked

Party Finder does not populate newly added PSN/Xbox Live friends while the title is running

Major Updates

Added options in the Settings menu to turn off specific HUD elements.

Items are no longer marked by default for recycle when entering recycle mode, making it more difficult to unintentionally recycle the wrong item.

Added an option to toggle visibility of hats and backpacks on Heroes.

Updated visuals in the Skill Tree to make it more obvious which node is currently selected.

Added an option in the main menu to set Storm Shield building permissions for party members. No more running to your Storm Shield in the middle of battle.

Added a notification for players who load into another player’s Storm Shield mission if they attempt to do something they do not have permission to do.

Ammo crafting page in the inventory now shows weapons the player currently has equipped. This permits seeing their ammo counts during crafting.

Ninja and Outlander quests are now displayed in the campaign map.

Art

Fixed some mini-map icons on weapons that would look like boxes when dropped in the world.

Fix a hang that would occur when dropping some weapons.

Fixed a bug that caused the Homebase Banner Icons to appear stretched on the end of mission banners.

Fixed collision with the rocks in the Canny Valley Storm Shield.

Clouds will now dissipate after firing the Atlas in Fight the Storm missions.

Fixed a bug where the teleporter FX will scale to an enormous size if placed on a slope.

Fixed an issue where certain cinematics would not play on PS4.

Audio

Music stinger now plays when Husks are woken up.

Improved Husk sleeping sounds.

Pitcher Husk wind-up and throw is more noticeable.

Gameplay

Phase Shift will no longer kill an Outlander if used over a Teleporter gadget.

Enemies now correctly detach from the Bull Rush shield when colliding with other surfaces.

Enemies are now always visible above the clouds on the mini map

Major performance improvements on the mini map

Supply Drop no longer floats before landing on the ground

Fixed a bug with the Constructor’s animation not resetting after dying while using Bull Rush

Can no longer use Supply Drop or Air Strike while in Bull Rush or Dragon Slash

Item stacks that aren’t at max limit will now auto-stack.

Fixed some issues on PC that occurred while alt+tabbing in windowed mode.

Fixed a rare issue where players wouldn’t respawn.

Fixed an issue where Defenders weren’t able to fire charging weapons.

Fixed an issue with the Soldier’s death animation which failed to play during the Shockwave ability animation.

Fixed an issue with damage numbers which would occasionally cause the number “0002” to appear.

Fixed an issue where players that joined wouldn’t see the correct BluGlo count.

Improved Defender spawning and teleporting to prevent Defenders from not spawning on the Defender Pad.

Fixed an issue where after moving a Defender, the player would lose the gun and ammo that the Defender had equipped.

Fixed an issue with schematic crafting progress.

Fixed several enemy collision issues.

Fixed an issue where loot containers in Storm Shields would often appear as the default orange box mesh.

Custom key bindings can now be properly cleared using “Reset To Default” in the Input tab of Settings

Fixed players being unable to interact with pickups when they joined after the pickup was created

Fixed an issue where Husks would be able to damage the player from a great distance away.

Fixed an issue where Husks would move and float in the air.

For the entire list of changes, you can visit Fortnite’s official website. So long as the player feedback keeps coming, the game will be updated accordingly. Enjoy your time destroying husks.

SOURCE