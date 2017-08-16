Share This

 

Nyko Has Some Sweet New Charging Options for Nintendo Switch Owners

Nyko Technologies announced the launch of Charge Block Pro and Charge Block for Nintendo Switch, two cross-platform modular charging solutions for Nintendo Switch Pro and Joy-Con controllers. Both new additions to Nyko’s Charge Block line easily connect to multiple Charge Blocks from different platforms to create a universal charging system that utilizes a single power source and minimizes clutter.

Charge Block Pro and Charge Block for Nintendo Switch are now available for an MSRP of $19.99.

View the introductory videos for Charge Block for Nintendo Switch and Charge Block Pro here:

Charge Block Pro utilizes Nyko’s patented dongle system that attaches to the USB Type-C port on the controller for easy drop and charge functionality, without changing the ergonomics and grip of the Pro Controller.

It also features a pass-through window for the charge indicator on the Pro Controller to clearly notify users of the charging status.

Charge Block for Nintendo Switch features a rail system that allows users to easily slide and charge up to four Joy-Con controllers at a time, as well as an LED light indicator that signals when charging is complete.

Both Charge Block Pro and Charge Block for Nintendo Switch plug into a wall outlet or USB port for recharging, and their low-profile design allows them to easily fit into most entertainment centers for convenient storage.

