Nyko Has Some Sweet New Charging Options for Nintendo Switch Owners

Nyko Drops Some New Charging Base Stations for Switch Owners

Nyko Technologies announced the launch of Charge Block Pro and Charge Block for Nintendo Switch, two cross-platform modular charging solutions for Nintendo Switch Pro and Joy-Con controllers. Both new additions to Nyko’s Charge Block line easily connect to multiple Charge Blocks from different platforms to create a universal charging system that utilizes a single power source and minimizes clutter.

Charge Block Pro and Charge Block for Nintendo Switch are now available for an MSRP of $19.99.

View the introductory videos for Charge Block for Nintendo Switch and Charge Block Pro here:

Charge Block Pro utilizes Nyko’s patented dongle system that attaches to the USB Type-C port on the controller for easy drop and charge functionality, without changing the ergonomics and grip of the Pro Controller.

It also features a pass-through window for the charge indicator on the Pro Controller to clearly notify users of the charging status.

Charge Block for Nintendo Switch features a rail system that allows users to easily slide and charge up to four Joy-Con controllers at a time, as well as an LED light indicator that signals when charging is complete.

Both Charge Block Pro and Charge Block for Nintendo Switch plug into a wall outlet or USB port for recharging, and their low-profile design allows them to easily fit into most entertainment centers for convenient storage.

Source: Press Release