No Man’s Sky Update Was Worth It – Currently the Best-Selling Game on Steam

No Man’s Sky Update Met with the Biggest Positive Message

When you release an update to a game, you hope to improve the gaming experience for players. But the No Man’s Sky update blew the lid off expectations and became the number one game on Steam, beating Playerunknown’s Battleground for the top slot. The developer Hello Games have heard their fanbase, and have delivered the game players wanted on a silver platter. This is unfortunate news for Hellblade, which just arrived on the scene to favorable reviews.





The Amazon listing for No Man’s Sky on PS4 also shows a huge increase in sales after the latest update with a 6447% increase in sales which boosted the sales rank from 11,589 all the way up to 177.

The updates are not ending with yesterday’s latest update, more updates are incoming and it looks like we are getting closer and closer to the game we had originally hoped for with No Man’s Sky.

