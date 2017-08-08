No Man’s Sky Holds onto Life with a New Update

No Man’s Sky not going down without a fight

We all know the disaster that was the launch of Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky. What was one of the PS4’s most hyped games of the year was released to great fanfare and massive disappointment from fans. While many fans argued that the game was quite good to many others, No Man’s Sky just didn’t live up to the promises made by Hello Games during the development phase. Since launch, however, the game has seen many updates that have surely improved upon what was initially released. On that note, we have now seen what Hello Games has in store for the game with the surfacing of Update 1.3.

Hello Games’ ongoing alternate reality game (ARG) is the source of the info as two screenshots surfaced over on Reddit. Getting a look at never before seen images in the No Man’s Sky world we see on screen featuring an activation terminal with 16 glyph slots while another screen has a shot of a new ship type docked near an observatory. While we haven’t actually seen these items in game before, Hello has certainly hinted at them over the past while with their ARG taking gamers on a bit of a scavenger hunt to websites, videos, PDFs and a live stream as well.

Eagle-eyed Reddit users noted that the activation terminal featured in the Portal screenshot bore the same symbols found on Waking Titan, the main website for No Man’s Sky’s ARG. They also noted the similarity between the terminal and the address-dialing device from the Stargate franchise that allows for coordinates to be set for a specific destination.

The last thing teased by Hello is the addition of a fourth race to be added after the Gek, Korvax, and Vy’keen. Will that be enough to draw No Man’s Sky players back into the fold? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

