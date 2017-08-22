Square Enix Teases a Nintendo Switch Version of Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV May Be Coming to the Nintendo Switch Says Square Enix

The Square Enix title, Final Fantasy XV, has been hugely popular on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and the company is showing no signs of slowing down as they currently have a Windows PC version, as well as a mobile version, in the works. With that said, there still seems to be one large console missing from that list: the Nintendo Switch. Well, now it’s been teased that it won’t remain that way for long.

At Gamescom today, Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata appeared live on a Twitch stream, where he discussed his Final Fantasy XV projects for the Windows and mobile versions of the RPG. It was here that he also teased the solid possibility of a Nintendo Switch version. Here’s what he had to say, “We can’t give you any complete, solid details right at the moment,” he said, “but we very much do want to move out and do as much as we can with the game and the franchise. There’s another certain console out there people may be thinking of. It sounds a little bit like your name…Twitch.”

Doesn’t exactly leave many options right? There’s only one console that sounds like Twitch, and it spells S-W-I-T-C-H! This is huge news not only for fans of the popular series, but also for Nintendo itself. This is a huge win for Nintendo, considering this will be the first time in 23 years that a Final Fantasy game makes an appearance on a Nintendo console.The last time was Final Fantasy 6, in 1994.

At this point, there are no further details about what the Nintendo Switch version of Final Fantasy XV will include. If it’s the full game, there are a lot of technical challenges for Square Enix to overcome, otherwise maybe it’s the mobile version? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see in the coming months.

