Nintendo Unveils Nostalgia with Nintendo Power Magazine Covers

Magazine Covers Taking us Back to the days of Super Nintendo

We are very close to the arrival of Pax West 2017, which is why many gamers should be excited for more of what they love. And speaking of things we love, Nintendo, as many are aware, will have their own panel in the Seattle-based event. Today, however, they’ve revealed the vintage gifts they’ll reward to people who show up in person.

In hyping up their upcoming retro console, the SNES Classic, Nintendo unveiled new Nintendo Power magazine covers themed after three of the games that will be included in its 20+ lineup. These covers are for none other than Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and the never-before released Star Fox 2.

Download and enjoy these special #SNESClassic-themed #NintendoPower covers, and join our #PAXWest2017 panel to receive physical copies! pic.twitter.com/N99OzZ8JoR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 28, 2017

Many fans will remember the long run of Nintendo Power. Each cover of the monthly issue granted a glimpse into the next first-party titles in conjunction with news and strategy guides. Unfortunately, the magazine was discontinued back in 2012, when Nintendo stopped renewing the rights with its third-party publisher. Hence, if you’re vying to recapture some of the nostalgic imagery, there it is.

While Nintendo is claiming that “physical copies” will be available to people at Pax West, it’s unclear whether they are simply referring to covers or full magazines. Nevertheless, would you enjoy owning one of these? Let us know in the comments down below.

Pax West 2017 will run from September 1st to September 4th. You can view the full schedule here, at their official website.

Twitter