A New Nintendo 2DS Bundle Has Been Announced and It Will Be Available for Less Than $100

While the newest Nintendo 2DS model, the 2DS XL, was released in both Japan and North America this past week, Nintendo has unveiled a new bundle for its original 2DS system. If you’re a fan of Super Mario Bros 2, then this may the perfect bundle for you!

The bundle, although fairly simple, it looks pretty slick with a red and white finish and it will come with a pre-installed copy of the new Super Mario Bros. 2 game. Just like the other base 2DS models, which received a price drop just a couple of months ago, this bundle is priced at $79.99 USD! It drops in less than a month, available in stores on August 25th, 2017.

This bundle can play all games within the DS and 3DS libraries, with the exception of any titles that require the power of the newest editions of the DS systems. This unfortunately includes Xenoblade Chronicles and Fire Emblem Warriors for anyone. Now, if you’re asking yourself why this latest bundle is coming with the original Nintendo 2DS system, instead of the latest 2DS XL edition, it’s likely because of the price difference.The new 2DS XL model is $149.99 USD, which means there is a $70 difference between the two editions! You can check out the Tweet from Nintendo unveiling the new Super Mario Bros. 2 bundle below.

A sleek white-and-red Nintendo #2DS system with New Super Mario Bros. 2 is hitting stores on Aug. 25 at a suggested retail price of $79.99. pic.twitter.com/AUnFsAfPPC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 31, 2017

Nintendo also pointed out that there are quite a few games set to release this fall for their portable consoles, which will include this latest 2DS bundle. These titles will include Monster Hunter Stories, Metroid: Samus Returns, Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters.

