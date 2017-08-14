NieR Automata Director Credited with Saving Platinum Games

Platinum Games Co-Founder Delivers Heartfelt Thanks

NieR Automata is the riveting Hack and Slash RPG that surprised everyone with its success. Square Enix claims the game boosted revenue to unexpected heights. Furthermore, it launched to a wide array of good reviews for its innovative design. Now, Platinum Games co-founder Hideki Kamiya claims that its success has saved the company.

To express his appreciation, Kamiya took to Twitter to deliver his heartfelt thanks to NieR Automata Director Yoko Taro. According to him, the game’s success boosted revenue, staff growth, excellent job applicants, and exposed a different fan base to their studio. He added that ““it’s not an exaggeration to say that PlatinumGames was saved by Yoko Taro.” And so, the leader of PG concluded: “I cannot thank him enough.”

Platinum Games is no stranger to success; their portfolio includes beloved action-based games like Bayonetta, Vanquish, and Metal Gear Rising. Following the cancellation of Scalebound, however, the studio needed a morale boost and a better image. Enter NieR Automata, a name whose popularity returned the studio to a positive light and provided all the aforementioned benefits.

1.5 million sales later, NieR Automata is likely to obtain a sequel–albeit, the game itself is a sequel. But the next installment would be very far off. For now, we can look forward to the yet unannounced DLC. One has arrived thus far, adding to the game’s boss battles and customization. You can find the game on PS4 and PC.

And if you haven’t yet played the game, you can check out our review: “Jack of all Trades, Master of Some.” For our review of the DLC, you can visit us here. Check back for relevant updates and more from Platinum Games.

