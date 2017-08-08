Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Gets Season Pass & Special Edition Copies

New Boxed Copies Only Apply to the PS4 Version
Bandai Namco revealed today their special boxed editions for their RPG Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom. Along with special versions of the game, they’ve revealed new details about its post-launch Season Pass. Here’s what the highly-anticipated sequel has to offer.
The following physical editions will be released for the PS4. Ni No Kuni II will also be on Steam, however, but here’s what console owners can discover on launch day. If you click on any of the links, they will take you directly to the Amazon page where you can pre-order the item:
- Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM game software
- Special Sword Set DLC
- Day One Edition content
- Exclusive SteelBook Case
- 3D Papercraft Kit
- Dragon’s Tooth exclusive DLC sword
- Music Collection CD
- Premium Edition content
- Ni no Kuni II Visual Arts Book
- Chibi Mechanical Rotating Diorama
- Lofty plush
- The Making of Ni no Kuni II Blu-Ray
- 3D Papercraft Display Case
- Season Pass
Physical copies will be available at participating North American retailers. As for the game’s Season Pass, it is available for purchase right now for $19.99. According to a press release, the Season Pass will include two large DLCs. Additionally, it comes with a “Supply Kit” that Bandai Namco describes as “A healthy heaping of items hand-picked for the discerning adventurer.” Aside from those details, we have no virtually no idea what the two major DLCs entail. Recently, we discovered the game will have online multiplayer. The DLC may pertain to that, but who knows.
No No Kuni II is developed by Level-5 Inc and arrives January 19, 2018. With animation by former Studio Ghibli animator Yoshiyuki Momose and music composed by Joe Hisaishi, the game follows the tale of Evan Petty Whisker who must flee his kingdom of Ding Dong Dell. Thus, he and a group of loyal followers embark upon a journey to reclaim his kingdom and unite the world.
Check back for updates as we stride the road to January. Until next time,
Happy gaming.
SOURCE: Press Release