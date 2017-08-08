Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Gets Season Pass & Special Edition Copies

Day One Edition – $59.99

Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM game software

Special Sword Set DLC

Premium Edition – $79.99

Day One Edition content

Exclusive SteelBook Case

3D Papercraft Kit

Dragon’s Tooth exclusive DLC sword

Music Collection CD

Collector’s Edition – $199.99

Premium Edition content

Ni no Kuni II Visual Arts Book

Chibi Mechanical Rotating Diorama

Lofty plush

The Making of Ni no Kuni II Blu-Ray

3D Papercraft Display Case

Season Pass

Physical copies will be available at participating North American retailers. As for the game’s Season Pass, it is available for purchase right now for $19.99. According to a press release, the Season Pass will include two large DLCs. Additionally, it comes with a “Supply Kit” that Bandai Namco describes as “A healthy heaping of items hand-picked for the discerning adventurer.” Aside from those details, we have no virtually no idea what the two major DLCs entail. Recently, we discovered the game will have online multiplayer. The DLC may pertain to that, but who knows.

No No Kuni II is developed by Level-5 Inc and arrives January 19, 2018. With animation by former Studio Ghibli animator Yoshiyuki Momose and music composed by Joe Hisaishi, the game follows the tale of Evan Petty Whisker who must flee his kingdom of Ding Dong Dell. Thus, he and a group of loyal followers embark upon a journey to reclaim his kingdom and unite the world.

Check back for updates as we stride the road to January. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release