New Trailer for Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle Shows Turn-Based Shenanigans

New Items and Abilities Showcased with Super Mario and Rabbids

This is a big year for Super Mario, what with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, and now Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle arriving. Today, Ubisoft revealed a new trailer that’s all about Mario in the upcoming turn-based strategy crossover. You can view all the crazy antics below.

We may only be scratching the surface when it comes to the types of enemies we’ll see in Mario Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. This is two worlds combined, after all, and players have much to explore. Along the way, you’ll find coins. If you pay attention to the trailer, you’ll note that coins can be used to purchase new weapons and items.

When it comes to the battling segment, the game takes memorable cues from a certain title developed by Firaxis. We see Mario reacting and firing on enemies during the opposing turn, striking with his hammer, and boosting allies. So long as Ubisoft understands the need for Bullet Bill blasters, fans should be fine. Of course, there will be different mechanics and weapons that offer varied battle gameplay.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is a Nintendo Switch exclusive developed by Ubisoft, and the game will be arriving on August 29. To see more of how the game plays, you can check out our preview section here.

Before anything else, feel free to drop a comment below. Where do you stand with Mario Rabbids: Kingdom Battle? Will you be picking it up?