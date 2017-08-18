Come Hither and Gaze Upon the New Story Trailer for Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Expect to See More of Kingdom Come at Gamescom

A new trailer for the upcoming medieval open-world RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance has dropped today revealing new story details that pertain to main character Henry.

The trailer, called “Born From Ashes” introduces Henry, the son of a blacksmith, who joins the ranks of Sir Radzig after the death of his parents. It’s up to the player to guide Henry’s journey through medieval Bohemia exploring medieval castles and vast fields. The story is non-linear and quests can be solved in multiple ways. Be careful though because there are consequences to your decisions and what you do will influence the world around you.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an epic adventure set during the Holy Roman Empire. Since its early Kick Starter days, developer Warhorse Studios have been working hard to ensure the game is historically accurate down to the settings and characters. Combat is also a realistic affair with real sword physics and unique animations. Don’t expect fantasy elements or dragons here, this one is as real as it gets.

Warhorse Studios and published Deep Silver will be at Gamescom 2017 in Cologne from August 22nd to the 26th where they will allow players to get their hands on Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is finally releasing on February 13th, 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-ordering early will earn players an exclusive armor set and new treasure maps. Let us know how you feel about the game in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release