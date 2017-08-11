More Details Will Be Revealed for Star Wars Battlefront II at Gamescom

If you’re someone who is counting down the days until the release of Star Wars Battlefront II, EA and DICE have announced some good news. Even though there are 98 days until the launch of the newest Star Wars title, a new trailer and footage of the Starfighter Assault Mode will drop later this month!

Earlier today EA confirmed that fans just have to wait 10 more days before new details about Battlefront II are revealed at Gamescom. We’ll get to see some brand new multiplayer footage of the Starfighter Assault mode and a sweet new trailer for the upcoming title. It all happens on August 21st at 9:30 AM PST/12:30 PM EST.

Here’s the official statement from EA about all of this new footage at Gamescom:

“Teams will face off in a swirling dogfight in the Fondor: Imperial Shipyard map, weaving around an Imperial Star Destroyer complete with speedy fighters, thundering bombers, distinct hero ships, and more. Will the brave pilots of the Rebel Alliance triumph against the Imperial Navy, or will the intrepid aces of the Galactic Empire foil the insurgents’ plans? The livestream will be your first glimpse at the vastly improved starfighter combat, with superior controls, deeper customization, and role-based team play featuring an all new class-based system.”

The beta begins October 6th, where you’ll get the chance to get in on the action, instead of watching it play on the screen in front of you. EA also let players know that Fonder: Imperial Shipyard will join the Theed Galactic Assault map in this beta.

Star Wars Battlefront II will launch on November 17th for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Are you excited to see some more footage from the game? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

