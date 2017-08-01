New inside Look at ‘the Lost’ – Zombie Hordes in Xcom 2’s Expansion

The Lost Will Attack Friend or Foe in Every Mission

As the good folk at Firaxis have informed us, Xcom 2: War of the Chosen will be a massive expansion for the turn-based strategy game. Among other things, players shall witness new units for all sides of the conflict. Our latest “Inside Look” dives into the background and strategies of The Lost.

For the first time, players will actually go up against an enemy that can swarm. As Xcom veterans will note, the story behind The Lost goes back to previous games. The so-called “fog pods” in the trailer appeared as far back as Enemy Within. Although they served as part of the player’s objective and appeared recurrently, their full effects were unknown until now. It took Firaxis five years to show us The Lost.

There’s plenty more to witness in Xcom 2: War of the Chosen. Firaxis has released plenty of new information, and we expect more leading up to the August 29 release date. See links below for past coverage.

Xcom 2: War of the Chosen will launch simultaneously for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.