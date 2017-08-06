Naughty Dog in the Think Tank for “New Ideas, New Worlds, New Genres”

Naughty Dog Thinking of Experimenting Outside of Uncharted

Naughty Dog is about to launch their second PlayStation 4 native game, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. While this begun as a DLC for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, it eventually developed in its own standalone title which the studio confirmed to be approximately as long as the first Uncharted installment, Drake’s Fortune.





The game launches on PlayStation 4 on August 22nd in North America and August 23rd in Europe, and to help the hype for Naughty Dog, Game Director Shaun Escayg said in a Daily Star interview that while the next project after The Last of Us Part II could be another Uncharted, it could also be something entirely new as Naughty Dog is currently experimenting with new worlds and new genres:

“We don’t know what the future holds, but you’re right, it could be something new. It could be another Uncharted, who knows. Naughty Dog is not afraid of exploring more stuff. The entire studio is like that, everyone wants to try something new. There are so many new ideas, it’s the culture at Naughty Dog, we love ideas.

The studio right now is just teeming with new content and new ideas building up new worlds, new genres. it’s a constant melting pot of new ideas.”

While The Last of Us and Uncharted are established and successful franchises, it’s good to see a studio look beyond its comfort zone.

SOURCE