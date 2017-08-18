Monster Hunter World Delivers a Seamless Ecosystem – New Trailer Arrives

More Weapons, More Monsters, and a Live Environment

Capcom is taking the Monster Hunter franchise in a different direction, and many might agree that it’s for the better. The fifth installment, Monster Hunter World is opting for an open world without loading screens, one that utilizes graphics from this generation’s technology. And the result is nowhere more apparent than in the latest trailer. Behold the “Wildspire Waste.”

In the past, Monster Hunter titles had the player jump into isolated areas. This time around, you are simply transitioning between different environments making up a live ecosystem. And as the trailer showed us, different regions are inhabited by unique monsters, each with their own method of stalking players.

Additionally, if you were paying attention, we got a look at more of the ranged weaponry included in the game. As witnessed in the Technical Test, every weapon offers different move sets. A diverse array lies at your disposal and increases the likelihood of finding your idea playstyle.

Monster Hunter World releases in early 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game will allow up to four-player online co-op; moreover, inter-region play will be available for the first time, meaning western players will be able to cooperate with players from Japan.