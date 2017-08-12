Wildly Ambitious MMORPG Dual Universe up to $7.4 Million in Private Funding

Single-Shard MMO Dual Universe Getting Alpha Release Later This Year

Most Kickstarter games tend to have some pretty big dreams dragging behind them. Dual Universe, an enormous MMORPG being developed by Novaquark, is no exception. However, with $7.4 million kicking around, maybe they can realize their ambitions after all?

The premise behind this project is a virtual sci-fi civilization wherein players can make anything they can imagine. Potential activities range from “digging a hole” to building things like space ships and orbital stations. So, a wide range of stuff to do, then. Novaquark is anticipating a host of player-driven systems including trade, warfare, construction and politics. Allegedly, this ‘single-shard’ business means that all of these things are happening for every player in the same universe. Again, these are some big dreams.

Funding for the game jumped from 3.7 to 7.4 million dollars this week, which sounds like an awful lot of money until you remember that Star Citizen exists. While there’s no guarantee that more cash will make an actual game out of this, an Alpha release at least means that backers will see something for their money before the sun burns out. You’ve still an opportunity to dump some money into this project if all this sounds appealing to you. Fingers crossed that we see this enormous game blossom into something legitimate before the end of the year.

SOURCE: Press Release