Telltale Games and Mojang Continue the Saga in Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two

Head to the Next Chapter with Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two

Telltale Games, along with Mojang announced that episode two of Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two will premiere on August 15, 2017. The episode, entitled ‘Giant Consequences,’ will be available for download on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android-based devices. For a synopsis on what we can expect, Telltale released this:

“Jesse and the gang survived the Sea Temple, but they brought home a little more than they bargained for: a lost adventurer, a powerful device, and a colossal enemy capable of grinding Beacontown to dust. There may be more to this fearsome foe than meets the eye, but to find out, Jesse — together with a few trusty friends — must embark on another adventure, this time into the icy unknown…”

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two continues Jesse’s saga in a five-part series developed by Telltale in collaboration with Mojang and members of the Minecraft community. This second season includes Telltale’s unique multiplayer ‘Crowd Play’ feature, which allows friends and family to engage with the adventure together by helping to decide the direction of the story from any mobile device with an online connection.





Telltale also confirmed today that Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure will be available on Nintendo Switch starting August 22, 2017 in North America and August 25 in Europe and other regions. Available as both a digital download and a physical cartridge at retail, ‘The Complete Adventure’ includes all eight episodes from the first season of Minecraft: Story Mode: five episodes from the original season pass, plus the three bonus episodes from the ‘Adventure Pass’ add-on series.

In Minecraft: Story Mode, players embark on a perilous adventure across the Overworld, through the Nether, to the End, and beyond. While attempting to enter EnderCon and meet Gabriel the Warrior, Jesse and friends discover that something is wrong… something dreadful. Terror is unleashed, forcing Jesse to set out on a quest to find The Order of the Stone in hopes of saving the world from oblivion.

Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure will be available for $39.99 MSRP.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE