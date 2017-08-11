Lose Your Mind on Mars With Moons of Madness, Coming Next Year

Moons of Madness is a Lovecraft-Style Horror Story Set in Space

We’ve got no shortage of horror games set to the tune of H.P. Lovecraft out there. Yet, how many of those games are set in the depths of space? Rock Pocket Games is looking to buck the trend with Moons of Madness, a Lovecraft-style horror game with a sinister sci-fi twist.

The story follows Shane Newehart and his time on the Trailblazer Alpha research station. That mention of ‘madness’ in the title isn’t just for shock and awe, either. You’ll be digging into some legitimate battles with mental illness during your time with this game. Well, at least there will be legit mental illness blended with Lovecraft-style madness. So, hallucinations with a theme? No matter how it shakes out, expect some gut-wrenching terror while trapped on a foreign planet with only your broken brain, your terrified copilot and your dead-est family members as company.

If you’re curious about the actual gameplay, good news! There will be a playable version available at this year’s Gamescom. Moons of Madness has no set release date at this time, at least not beyond the middle of 2018. When it does come out though, it will be for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on whatever new details come to light. Until then, feast upon this trailer for the sustenance known as ‘more details.’

SOURCE: Press Release