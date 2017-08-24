Microsoft Addresses Why Titles Like Call of Duty: WWII and Destiny 2 Are Not Xbox One X Enhanced

Why Are Destiny 2 and Call of Duty WWII Not on the Xbox One X Enhanced Games List?

As Microsoft officially announced at Gamescom this year, there will be over 100 Xbox One X enhanced games to play. One glaring issue with the list however, is that the list lacks huge titles like Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII. While many are speculating this is due to Sony’s marketing deals with the game developers, Microsoft has another reason.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Mike Ybarra from Xbox addressed the topic many people have been talking about: the lack of some big games on the Xbox One X enhanced titles list. Eurogamer stated that they can’t see Call of Duty: WWII or Destiny 2 not being available as an enhanced title, so they posed the following question to Ybarra: “Is there anything you can say for Xbox fans who want the best versions of those games?” Here’s what he had to say, “I’d say we are working with all developers, including the ones you named to make sure the best versions are on Xbox One X and it’s up to them when they want to actually talk about what, if anything, they are doing.”

When Ybarra was directly asked if the marketing deals are stopping Xbox from making an announcement about the two titles being enhanced, he avoided answering before saying, “I would say, we work with those developers all the time. We want to align with their messaging and what they want to say, when they want to say it. We work with them on timing, how we can help them optimize… there’s a group in my organisation called Advanced Technology Group which works with these developers on Xbox One X. We dock to their timelines and align to their communication plans. I can’t comment on any limitations they might have.”

Mike Ybarra also talked about how pleased he is that the Xbox One X has been very well received within the community of developers. By the sounds of it, he’s confident that all big titles should end up on the Xbox One X. “What I like is that all developers, when we first announced X, all developers wanted that extra power. They want to make their games look the absolute best they can. I love the momentum there, I love we have developers saying it’s easy to get up and running, we fixed a lot of the dev tool issues we had. I like the momentum we have and I’m confident all the big games will be great on Xbox One X.”

Hopefully both Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII are Xbox One X enhanced already, and the only reason it hasn’t been announced is because of the deals Activision and Bungie have with Sony. I guess we’ll have to wait and find out when the Xbox One X hits the market on November 7th!

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

SOURCE