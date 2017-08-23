Microsoft Still Trying to Get Sony on the Crossplay Train

Looks Like Sony Hasn’t Closed the Doors Just Yet

Without having a gun pointed to his head or anything like that, Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg spoke in a brief interview about the possibility of crossplay between Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. Some gamers believed the prospect might be dead in the water after Sony said they wouldn’t join. Apparently, talks aren’t done yet.

Speaking with GamesReactor, Greenberg was asked whether or not Microsoft was still in talks with Sony. Sony, obviously, wasn’t too keen on allowing console crossplay for Minecraft since that would require PS4 players to make Microsoft accounts. But it’s not over yet. Here’s what Greenberg had to say:

“Absolutely, yeah. We’re talking to Sony [about crossplay], we do partner with them on Minecraft and of course, we would like to enable them to be part of that; one community, to unite gamers. So we’re talking to them and we’re hopeful that they’ll be supportive of it.”

As you can imagine, negotiations between the two giant companies may still have a long way to go. But you know what? A long time ago, people believed Sony would never let Marvel Studios manage the Spiderman property. Look where we are now. If Microsoft can meet certain demands, we may one day see Rocket League between PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch players. Time will tell.

