Microsoft Announces Age of Empires IV, Coming to Windows 10 PC

Age of Empires IV Being Developed By Relic

While it is debatable, the Xbox Gamescom media briefing failed to muster up much excitement for Microsoft in the console space. For PC gamers — and more specifically, real-time strategy fans — it’s a different story. Microsoft Studios has announced Age of Empires IV, the newest game in the 20-year-old franchise.

Considering the original development team, Ensemble Studios is no more, Age of Empires IV is being developed by Relic Entertainment. Relic has been making a name for themselves within the RTS genre creating titles such as Homeworld, Company of Heroes, and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War. Not a bad pedigree if we say so ourselves. In fact, they seem like a perfect fit to take on the challenge.

A post on Xbox Wire had this to say about the partnership between Microsoft and Relic:

“We are thrilled to continue growing the empire, and excited to share that we are working with Relic Entertainment on a brand-new title for the Age of Empires franchise – Age of Empires IV. Relic Entertainment has a wealth of experience in creating high-quality RTS games, making them the ideal partner to develop Age of Empires IV. We are thrilled to be working with them and can’t wait for fans to see their unique and exciting contribution to the Age of Empires franchise. For all of you who have remained faithful fans of the Age of Empires franchise for the last 20 years, we say thank you – we cannot wait to bring you the next chapter of history.”

The teaser announcement trailer doesn’t offer anything in terms of gameplay but it does have some cool concept art across various time periods. A release date for the new game hasn’t been given yet either.

Age of Empires IV concept art

In other Age of Empires news, the remaster of the original game, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition has been given an October 19th, 2017 release date. It is exclusive for Windows 10 and will be available through the Windows Store. Microsoft also announced definitive versions for Age of Empires II and III. Fans can stay up to date on more AoE news on AgeofEmpires.com.

Tell us how excited you are for more Age of Empires in the comments below.

SOURCE

