Mewtwo Is Coming to Pokemon Go as the Next Legendary Monster

The Classic Monster Makes Its Debut Alongside Exclusive Raid Battles

The famous and legendary Pokemon, Mewtwo, is finally being introduced in Pokemon Go “in the coming weeks,” developer Niantic revealed in a blog.

Mewtwo will be available as part of limited-time Exclusive Raid Battles. These aren’t much different than the current Raid Battles with the major caveat being that players will need to be invited to participate rather than using a simple Raid Pass. In order to receive an invitation to an Exclusive Raid Battle, players must reach the criteria: successfully complete a recent raid by defeating the Raid Boss, at the gym where the Exclusive Raid Battle will be taking place. The invites will let players know in advance when the Exclusive Raid Battle will occur, which means they will have plenty of time to round up all of his/her buddies and prepare for the capture.

Niantic goes on to reveal that while Mewtwo is the first legendary Pokemon Trainers will face as part of the Exclusive Raid Battles, other powerful Pokemon will begin to hatch atop gyms over the next several weeks.

Mewtwo was first revealed to be in the game during the Pokemon Go Stadium event in Yokohama, Japan. Attendees immediately snapped pictures of the legendary monster in action and shared it across social media and Reddit. Even better was the fact that Mewtwo had a 100 per cent successful catch rate meaning anyone at the free outdoor event was able to add Mewtwo to their Pokedex with no fuss whatsoever. According to screen captures, Mewtwo won’t make for an easy Raid Boss; the CP is at a whopping 49, 430. It’s also worth mentioning that the event in Yokohama appears to have gone significantly smoother than the disastrous Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago last month.

Adding Mewtwo to the game is a pretty big deal for fans as the Pokemon was featured in the first trailer for Pokemon Go back in 2015. All throughout August, players have been able to catch other Legendary monsters like Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. All three are back in the game until August 31st.

