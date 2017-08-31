My Eyes On You Giving Off Serious Blade Runner Vibes

Please Let This Soundtrack Get a Vinyl Release

Storymind Entertainment has just released a tiny teaser for an upcoming game called My Eyes On You and hot damn does it look intriguing. The whole trailer gives off some serious Blade Runner vibes.

No word on what percentage of the story (if any) will be dedicated to artificial intelligence, but the whole neon-noir vibe at work can undoubtedly be traced back to Ridley Scott’s 1982 film. Truthfully this appears to be a gritty crime thriller centered around evil humans and their exploits in a city too beautiful to be real, but that soundtrack dredges up the 80s in the best possible fashion. If this is what the future looks like, I’m one hundred percent on board. Seriously, I will line up to buy the OST whether it’s on vinyl, cassette tape or floppy disk. Or a CD or something, I hear those are still being sold in stores.

We’ve got precious little information on this one at present, aside from a few fragments of story centered around a masked killer terrorizing Chicago. A gorgeous neon future version of the city to be sure, but Chicago nonetheless. Whenever My Eyes On You is released, it will be for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Check out that super hot teaser below!

SOURCE: Press Release