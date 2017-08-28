A New Challenger Appears: Menat Joins the Street Fighter V Cast

Sorry Rose

Capcom announced today that Italian fortune teller, Menat, will be joining the ranks of pugilists and brawlers of Street Fighter V tomorrow. The newcomer serves as the next DLC character in the Season 2 batch which has given us Akuma, Kolin, Ed, and Abigail so far. That said, there’ll be more characters on the way this year so hopefully, we’ll get to hear a cathartic “Tiger Uppercut” in the game before 2017 bows out.







It’s unclear why Capcom has a fixation with Italian fighters being fortune tellers too, but she differs from Street Fighter‘s other resident Miss Cleo, Rose, with her aesthetic, background, and fighting style. She has a more Egyptian motif and her move set focuses heavily on using her crystal ball to set-up attacks from all sides. In fact, her fighting style looks like it could even be in Guilty Gear game instead. That said, she also employs some projectile reflection ala Rose too.

Besides the new DLC character, Capcom is also ringing in the franchise’s 30th anniversary by giving 30, 000 FM to players who log into Street Fighter V from August 29th to September 5th. It’s enough to get Menat or any of the unlockable characters, but it’s something.

Source: Capcom Unity