Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Confirmed to have a Season Pass

Pricing for the Season Pass has yet to be Confirmed

Now that Nintendo fans have a G-rated Xcom game at their disposal, the sky’s the limit with Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Apparently, a special Season Pass falls within those limits. Ubisoft recently confirmed as much with new details about the post-launch content.

Obviously, Ubisoft is managing the Season Pass Content and not Nintendo. Players will gain access to an additional three pieces of content for dishing out a little extra cash, and they come as follows:

  • 8 unique steampunk weapons will be available at the game’s launch, each one with its own statistics. Far as one can tell, the only way to get these is via Season Pass
  • During the Fall, players will gain access to new solo challenges in which to test their skill. Also possible with a friend through downloadable co-op maps.
  • In 2018, developers will expand the game’s story content.

Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle

A little vague, but I suspect devs will divulge more details after the game launches. Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle will hit retail on August 29, 2017. So far, the game is turning out to be the ideal mash of strategy, madness, and Mario. If you’re still curious about how the game plays, you can check out our preview section here. And if you have some thoughts on the inclusion of a Season Pass for the game, let us know in the comments below.

