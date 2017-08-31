Last Day of June Out Now for Steam and PS4

Oops, A Month…Or Two, Late

Calendar jokes aside, Ovosonico has got you covered with Last Day of June if you’re shopping for the next narrative-heavy game with some serious soul-crushing Up vibes. The game’s central thesis: “What would I do to save the one I love?” It’s a harrowing question that’s treated with poignancy here and is set to take its place among other games like What Remains of Edith Finch this year. 505 is publishing the game, and it’s out today.

The game features puzzles that seek to change the events of one tragic day as our main lead works out the choices to hopefully save the love of his life, June. The game has some heavy pedigree behind it as famed Murasaki Baby‘s game designer, Massimo Guarini, is lending his talents to this game. So far, the indie title’s been getting mostly positive reviews from a few major outlets. “This game is a deeply personal project that explores universal themes of life and love, but also the contradictions of loss and how we process the emotions that come with it,” said Massimo Guarini, founder, and CEO, Ovosonico in a press release.

Begin Fall with a heavy shot of bittersweetness as Last Day of June is out for Steam and PS4 now.

Source: Press Release