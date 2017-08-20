New Jurassic World Evolution Puts Players in Control of the Legendary Park

Title Will Arrive for Xbox One Family of Consoles next Summer

Today, Xbox introduced a new exclusive title related to the popular film franchise. Jurassic World Evolution is coming to the Xbox One family of consoles, and here’s a new trailer showcasing what the game will entail.

Players take control of the infamous island of Isla Nublar, and they will try to succeed at the failed projects that led to every plot line of the movies.

A project by Frontier Development, the game is apparently coming this Summer and will arrive just in time for the Jurassic World sequel. Everything surrounding the game deals with the beloved theme park and the chaos of managing (or mismanaging) prehistoric beasts.

“Based on Universal Pictures’ iconic film franchise and created in collaboration with Universal Brand Development, the game expands on the official Jurassic World mythology and puts players in charge of cinema’s greatest tourist destination – where they will have the opportunity to create and manage their own Jurassic World,” the company noted in a press statement. It will release next summer for Xbox One and PC.

“As long-time fans of the entire Jurassic series we’re thrilled to be putting players in charge of their own Jurassic World,” said Frontier’s Chief Creative Officer, Jonny Watts. “We’re excited to bring over fifteen years of management, simulation, and creature development expertise to a destination and franchise that remains an inspiration to us.”

We look forward to discovering more on this new project, including some gameplay in the near future. But the real question is – Will you turn the park into a world-class resort or a feeding ground?

