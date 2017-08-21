Check out Junkertown, You Overwatch Panzies – the Home of Junkrat, Roadhog, and Mayhem

A New Payload Map and New Lore Details Revealed

Today, Overwatch revealed their brand new map so more players can avoid the payload. Yes, it is a payload map and it comes in the form of Junkertown – the home of anti-heroes Junkrat and Roadhog.

Players will wreak mayhem in a 6v6 battle across a desert palace of garbage and hold. Taking a page straight out of Mad Max with the comical angst of Borderlands, Blizzard has delivered yet another team-based escort mission at no extra cost. Whereas the previous update was a moon map, this latest provides a Dystopian theme. Catch an in-depth look in the video below.

As if a sassy narrative overview wasn’t enough, Blizzard has also delivered an animated short that outlines the very basic objective of the map. And it is explained by none other than Junkrat and Roadhog in an all-new animated short. SPOILERS – you blow things up.

This latest couple of videos is just what Blizzard has to offer for Gamescom 2017. But we anticipate many new in-game and lore-related videos in the near-future. Overwatch is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and is in the middle of its Summer Games event. More free updates will arrive as time goes by, so remember to check back for the latest.

