Johnny Depp’s Studio to Produce The Secret World TV Show

Myths, Magic, and Secret Societies Coming to the Small Screen

Today, Funcom announced a partnership with Johnny Depp’s Infinitum Nihil studio to produce a new TV series based on their massively multiplayer online RPG. They will be joined by G4C Innovation’s Gudrun Giddings to bring The Secret World and its reincarnation, Secret World Legends, to life.

The Secret World deals with the exploits of secret societies and the wars they wage under the noses of everyday people. According to a press release, the series will showcase the battle between Illuminati, Dragon, and Templar factions, shadowing a team of undercover agents keeping the world safe. In addition to the wars between people, the show will deal extensively with supernatural elements. Just as in the shared-world video game, characters will band together to take on unseen horrors.

As it stands, the pilot episode has been written by James V. Hart, whose accolades includes Hook, Dracula, and Contact. Involved as producers are Johnny Depp, Christi Dembrowski, Sam Sarkar and Gudrun Giddings.

Secret Worlds Legends is a modern day story that draws heavily from mythology. Though the twists and turns are fantastical, the setting remains familiar: a natural blend of the strange and the everyday. And if the studio can create compelling characters, then the series may find success.

“The Secret World universe is full of stories just waiting to be told,” says Funcom CEO Rui Casais. “From secret societies to myths and legends that are all coming true, The Secret World captures some of humanity’s greatest mysteries and asks ‘what if?’. As the developers of The Secret World and Secret World Legends, we think it is a fantastic premise for a television show and one we hope will capture the collective imagination of the audience.”

“It is one of the most character-driven and well-developed games I know of,” added Gudrun Giddings, who optioned the media rights back in 2012. “Hence it naturally lends itself to fantastical storylines with intriguing characters, a thrilling, and binge-worthy international TV show.”

No word yet on when the pilot episode will arrive, but you can explore the free-to-play RPG on PC today. For details on features, you can visit www.secretworldlegends.com. Stay tuned for updates as production gets underway.

SOURCE: Press Release