WB Interactive Just Dropped a Trailer for Injustice 2 – Fighter Pack 2

Injustice 2 – Fighter Pack 2 Draws from Multiple Universes

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC Entertainment released a new trailer unveiling the next three DLC characters for Injustice 2 – Black Manta, Raiden, and Hellboy – that will make up the Injustice 2 Fighter Pack 2. Fighter Pack 2 will be available for purchase beginning September 12, 2017, and the first character will be available for early access the same day. Players who have purchased the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition or the Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack will have early access to each of the three new fighters. After release, the fighters can be purchased individually if you own the base game.





The Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition and the Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack include a total of nine playable characters; three premiere skins that transform select fighters into alternate characters with new looks, voices and dialogue; and two exclusive new Gear Shaders that enable players to customize the look of their roster with alternate color themes. The Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition is available now for $99.99 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Players who have already purchased the standard edition of the game can get all of the same content in the Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack for $39.99, also for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Check out the official Injustice 2 – Fighter Pack 2 trailer below:



SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE