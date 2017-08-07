Horizon Zero Dawn DLC Release Date Confirmed for November 7th

This Will Likely Be the First of Multiple Horizon Zero Dawn DLC

In a new PlayStation blog post, Guerrilla Games Community Manager Jeroen Roding wrote to confirm the release date of Horizon Zero Dawn’s upcoming expansion. According to the post, The Frozen Wilds will officially launch on November 7, 2017.

The Frozen Wilds was revealed back during Sony’s E3 presser in June. Of the many things it promises, among them is a new journey with Aloy, new lethal machines, and new gear. Furthermore, anyone who pre-orders the DLC in the PlayStation Store will receive an exclusive avatar.

Speculation points to the likelihood that the new expansion for Horizon Zero Dawn is set in Yellowstone National Park. Storywise, it will deal with the Banuk who are mentioned throughout the campaign. Now that we have a release date, we expect more concrete information soon.

Since its release, Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 3 million units. Thanks to its success, Guerilla Games’ won the Studio of the Year Award at the Develop Awards. This in mind, PlayStation wants to release more Horizon Zero Dawn content over the years. Therefore, you can expect The Frozen Wilds to be the first of several DLC.

Currently, players can take advantage of the game’s updated features, which include a better photo mode, New Game Plus, and more.

So let us know your thoughts. Does November 7 sound like a good release date? Will you be downloading The Frozen Wilds upon release? Let us know in the comments below.

