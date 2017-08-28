Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg Says He Wants More Game Diversity for the Xbox One Consoles

Microsoft Wants Game Diversity for the Xbox One Consoles

In a recent interview Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg says he wants a more diverse game lineup in the future for all of the Xbox One consoles. Along with this statement, he also discussed that Coalition Games and 343 Industries are both working on games, which is exciting for those who have been waiting both patiently and impatiently, for announcements surrounding the Gears of War and Halo franchises.

Although Microsoft has marketed three categories of games for quite a while now, first person shooters, third person shooters and racers, the lack of depth within their game lineup has come to the forefront with the upcoming launch of the Xbox One X. Of course, the company hasn’t strayed much from their three category formula, meaning that if you wanted some awesome RPGs or action games, they just aren’t there. This is not to say that these types of games aren’t available on the Xbox consoles, just that Microsoft doesn’t push them much. With that said, in a recent interview with DualShockers, Xbox Games Marketing General Manager, Aaron Greenberg, stated that he wants to see the Xbox One consoles feature more diversity. While he didn’t go into specifics, it sounds like it’s a step in the right direction as far as change in the future is concerned.

Greenberg is also confident about the first party lineup coming to the Xbox One over the next year, mentioning that he is excited about what is to come. Of course, he mentioned that the silence from both 343 Industries and The Coalition is a good thing, as it means they are busy working on “something.” It will be interesting to see when Microsoft will make any kind of announcement about the future of the Gears of War and Halo franchises, in the coming months.

