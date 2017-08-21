Microsoft’s Aaron GreenBerg Says “People Buy Xbox Because We Have the Biggest Exclusives”

Aaron Greenberg Had a Lot to Say About Xbox Exclusives During the Microsoft Panel at Gamescom

Just a few days ago it was announced that Crackdown 3 would be delayed until the Spring of next year, making the Xbox One X exclusives situation much more dire than ever before, although it appears Aaron Greenberg, from Microsoft, disagrees. Considering the Nintendo Switch will have more exclusives in the first nine months on the market than the Xbox One will have between 2016 and 2017 combined, the recent statement from Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg is interesting to say the least.

During Microsoft’s panel at Gamescom 2017 yesterday Aaron Greenberg stated that he not only believes Xbox is home to the biggest exclusives, but also that this exclusive content is why people buy the Xbox. Here’s what he had to say, “People pick Xbox because we have the biggest franchises, the biggest exclusives, whether you are a fan of Halo, or Gears of War, or Forza. This Holiday, personally, I’m really excited, [because] Xbox One will be the only console where you will be able to play Forza 7, Cuphead, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which we are super excited about. Also timed with the Xbox One X launch we have Super Lucky’s Tale coming, that’s exclusive. But it doesn’t stop there, because into the Spring, we have Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and Crackdown 3. So we’re basically non stop hitting our fans with more and more exclusive titles, so there will be tons of great games to play.”

Now this would completely depend on the player in question, because not everyone is bound to find Cuphead or Super Lucky’s Tale or even Forza 7 an exciting enough reason to buy. Of course, the list of games at launch may be enough to satisfy others until the big releases of the Spring 2018 exclusives. Hopefully though we won’t see any of the three titles for 2018 Greenberg stated get delayed again!

Greenberg also said that the Xbox One X’s true appeal is that it will be home to the best looking and best playing versions of all of the games on the market. “The great thing as a gamer is no matter if you’re a fan of RPGs, or racers, or shooters, no matter what kind of game you like, these games are going to look and play better on Xbox One X.” Although some may take issue with his statement about exclusives, there is no arguing that over 100 titles have been enhanced and are set to have the best gaming experiences yet.

Do you agree with Aaron Greenberg? And have you pre-ordered your Xbox One X? Let us know in the comments and keep it locked for details.

SOURCE